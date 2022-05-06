FIFA has received three million ticket requests for the World Cup final in Qatar and high demand to attend some of its biggest group-stage games, even as issues linger about the tiny Persian Gulf nation’s ability to accommodate fans.

The data revealed to The Associated Press by FIFA shows there have been 2.5 million ticket requests to see Argentina play Mexico on Nov. 26 at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, and 1.4 million fans hope to see England face the United States the previous day at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium.

Overall for the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament, there have been more than two million ticket requests from the United States, England and Qatar after the second phase of sales. A random draw will be used to allocate tickets for matches where the demand exceeds capacity.

The significant number of ticket requests could reflect the desire to watch more than one match a day with fans looking to fill time between watching their own country by attending other games in a country where all stadiums are within an hour’s travel by public transport from the heart of Doha.

With all stadiums built around the capital, the tournament lacks the variety of tourist attractions compared with recent World Cups in Brazil and Russia. More than 23 million ticket request have been received overall by FIFA.

Accommodating visitors is also challenging given how small the country is with most hotels built around Doha. Hotel aggregation websites show no capacity on the open market for the nights of Nov. 25 and 26 around the Argentina-Mexico and England-United States games. There was also no availability showing on the official World Cup accommodation website in hotels, apartments, villas or on the cruise ships docking in Qatar for the tournament.

There is also no apparent availability to stay in Doha on the night of the Dec. 18 final at Lusail, the stadium which is yet to stage a test-event match.

There have been three million ticket requests for the final despite prices rising up to 46 per cent from the cost for international fans to attend the 2018 final won by France in Moscow, with the most expensive tickets at 5,850 Qatari riyals ($2,060).

Chile files legal challenge over Ecuador’s World Cup place

A World Cup legal dispute flared Thursday with Chile challenging Ecuador’s place at the finals tournament over an alleged ineligible player.

The Chilean soccer federation asked FIFA to investigate its claim that Ecuador player Byron Castillo is actually Colombian and not entitled to have played in qualifying games.

The complaint comes more than one month after South American qualifying ended and Ecuador was drawn into a group with host nation Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal.

“FIFA can confirm that it has received a formal complaint from the Chilean FA in relation to this matter,” soccer’s governing body said in a statement.

FIFA gave no timetable for a possible disciplinary case ahead of the World Cup kicking off Nov. 21.

Ecuador placed fourth in the 10-nation South American qualifying group to advance directly to Qatar. Fifth-place Peru has a playoff game next month against Australia or the United Arab Emirates.

Chile placed seventh, seven points behind Ecuador, but argues it could advance if games involving Castillo were forfeited.

The FIFA rules in cases of ineligible players require results to be overturned as a 3-0 loss.

In South American qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, Bolivia forfeited two games in which it fielded an ineligible Paraguay-born player as a late substitute.

Bolivia lost an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport which said FIFA was right to investigate even when protests were filed weeks after the games were played.

FIFA wrote stricter rules for the 2022 World Cup requiring all players in qualifying games to produce a “valid permanent international passport” for inspection by match officials.