Soccer Top Dems invite World Cup U.S. women’s soccer team to Capitol

Alan Fram
Washington
The Associated Press
Members of the United States women’s soccer team, winners of a fourth Women’s World Cup, including Julie Ertz, left, and Megan Rapinoe, center top, celebrate after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Newark, N.J.

The World Cup champion U.S. women’s soccer team is being invited to the Capitol, Congress’ top Democrats said Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to colleagues Monday that “by popular demand on both sides of the aisle,” she has invited the players to the Capitol “to celebrate their inspiring victory.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he, too, has invited them as he lauded them on the Senate floor for their “sustained level of excellence.”

There was no immediate indication of when or if a visit might occur. Alex Morgan, who scored six goals in the tournament, said the players hadn’t discussed the invitation.

“Of course, it would be great to do something as a team together like that, but we haven’t even had time to talk about that,” she told reporters in New York on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also praised the team’s “grit and teamwork and talent.”

The U.S. team has captured the last two World Cups and has won four, more than any other country.

Many players have been leading advocates of gender equity. Star Megan Rapinoe has said she would not visit the White House if invited by President Donald Trump.

