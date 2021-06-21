Toronto Arrows lose late to NOLA Gold, eliminated from MLR playoff contention

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Toronto Arrows lose late to NOLA Gold, eliminated from MLR playoff contention

Marietta, Georgia, United States
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A pair of late penalties by Damian Stevens lifted NOLA Gold to an 18-12 win over the Toronto Arrows in Major League rugby play Saturday.

The loss mathematically eliminated Toronto (4-9-0) from playoff contention with three matches remaining. The Arrows have lost four in a row and six of the past seven.

Tied 12-12, NOLA took advantage of a Toronto penalty for a high tackle to kick into the Arrows end. The New Orleans team won the ensuing lineup and set up a driving maul that produced another Arrows penalty for pulling the maul down.

Story continues below advertisement

That allowed Stevens, a Namibian international, to kick the winning penalty in the 75th minute. He added another in the 80th minute.

Adding to the Toronto woes, Arrows back Spencer Jones was injured in the final minutes when his ankle seemed to catch in the artificial turf in the rain at Lupo Family Field at Life University.

Jones, named to Canada’s touring squad for test matches against Wales and England next month, was helped off with his lower left leg in a splint. He had returned to action in mid-April after a knee injury in June, 2019.

NOLA Gold (7-4-1) has won three of its past four (the loss was by one point to Rugby ATL).

Ben LeSage and Gaston Mieres scored tries for Toronto. Jones added a conversion.

Julian Dominguez and Cam Dolan scored tries for NOLA. Holden Yungert booted a conversion.

Toronto has set up shop in suburban Atlanta during the pandemic, sharing facilities with Rugby ATL.

Story continues below advertisement

The Arrows matchday 23 included 17 Canadians, including 11 in the starting 15. The squad featured 13 internationals: eight from Canada, three from Uruguay and two from Argentina.

With props Cole Keith and Tyler Rowland returning from injury, 38-year-old Rob Brouwer made his season debut with new signings Alex Janlin, a French prop who holds Canadian citizenship, and Ronan Foley, a former Ireland under-20 flanker, starting on the Arrows bench.

Canadians Eric Howard and Lockie Kratz came off the NOLA bench in the second half.

Both teams had issues on offence in a scrappy first half that started in rainy conditions.

Dominguez opened the scoring in the 18th minute for NOLA with a slashing solo run down the left wing that saw him beat three tacklers. Yungert’s conversion attempt bounced off the post. Dominguez favoured his shoulder after touching the ball down but kept going.

Toronto responded with LeSage blocking Hanno Dirksen’s attempted kick clearance from inside the 22-metre line and then getting to the ball first to touch it down near the posts in the 27th minute for a converted try and 7-5 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

As always, Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball was a force at the breakdown. The Toronto co-captain came into the game leading the league in breakdown steals with 20.

The rain returned in the second half, further complicating the handling.

NOLA regained the lead in the 52nd minute when Dolan broke away from a driving maul to touch down. The play started with a Toronto scrum penalty, allowing NOLA to kick to the corner for the attacking lineout.

Toronto tied it up at 12-12 in the 63rd minute when Mieres touched down a well-weighted grubber kick from fly half Will Kelly. Jones missed the conversion from out wide.

NOLA came close to a try minutes later but flanker Andrew Guerra was penalized for a double-movement as he tried to get the ball over the goal-line.

NOLA has won all four career meetings with Toronto, including a 22-14 victory earlier this season.

Story continues below advertisement

After next week’s game against Rugby United New York, Toronto could lose more than a dozen players to international duty with matches against Old Glory DC and the New England Free Jacks remaining in early July. Nine Arrows will be joining 23rd-ranked Canada for the games at No. 6 Wales and No. 3 England.

Toronto also expects to lose backrower Manuel Diana and backs Leandro Leivas and Mieres to No. 17 Uruguay.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies