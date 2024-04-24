Toronto FC acquires Haiti international Derrick Etienne Jr. in deal with Atlanta

Open this photo in gallery: Atlanta United's Derrick Etienne Jr. runs during the first half of an MLS soccer match against DC United, on June 10, 2023, in Atlanta.Stew Milne/The Associated Press

Toronto FC added to its attack Wednesday by acquiring Haiti international winger Derrick Etienne Jr. from Atlanta United FC in exchange for up to US$375,000 in general allocation money.

Some US$175,000 of the allocation money is conditional on certain performance-based metrics.

The eight-year MLS veteran has 17 goals and 19 assists over 171 regular-season appearances, including 89 starts, with the New York Red Bulls, FC Cincinnati (on loan during the 2019 season), Columbus Crew and Atlanta.

Etienne made US$676,250 last season, according to the MLS Players Association. But he will only count the senior minimum charge (US$89,716) against the Toronto salary cap with Atlanta covering half of his salary in 2026, according to a TFC spokesperson.

He won the Supporters’ Shield with the Red Bulls in 2018 and the MLS Cup and Campeones Cup with Columbus in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

But Etienne has appeared in just two league games for Atlanta this season, logging 25 minutes off the bench.

“This is a mutually beneficial trade that provides us flexibility to potentially strengthen the roster in the summer, while giving Derrick a fresh start in Toronto,” Carlos Bocanegra, Atlanta’s vice-president and technical director, said in a statement.

Born in Richmond, Va., the 27-year-old attacker is the son of former Haiti international Derrick Etienne.

He joined the Red Bulls academy as an under-14 player and signed a homegrown player contract in December 2015, making his MLS debut against D.C. United in September 2016.

At the international level, Etienne has eight goals and seven assists in 41 appearances for Haiti since making his senior debut against French Guiana in a Caribbean Cup qualifier in November 2016. Etienne also previously represented Haiti at the youth level, featuring at the 2013 CONCACAF U-17 Championship in Panama and 2015 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Jamaica.

While the MLS’s primary transfer window closed Tuesday, deals sometimes take time to filter through the league office.

Toronto GM Jason Hernandez said Monday that the club was looking to bring a player in and move one out prior to the window closing. He said the two moves were not related.