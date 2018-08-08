Toronto FC acquires young Argentine forward Lucas Janson on loan

Toronto FC has acquired forward Lucas Janson on loan from Argentina’s Tigre.

The 23-year-old Argentine spent the last six seasons at Tigre, where he had 10 goals and 10 assists in 82 league appearances.

The deal was made on the final day of the MLS secondary transfer window.

“Lucas is a young, dynamic player that has the ability to play out wide, up front and centrally as an attacking midfielder,” Toronto FC GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “We wanted to bring in a player that gives us multiple options in the attack and Lucas fits that need. We are excited to bring him in on loan and get him integrated into the group.”

The five-foot-seven 148-pounder was part of the Tigre squad that finished runners-up in the 2012 Copa Sudamericana to Brazil’s Sao Paulo. He joined the Tigre first team ahead of the 2012-13 season from the club’s under-20 team.

TFC used targeted allocation money, used to help acquire top players like Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez, to finance the deal.

Toronto (6-11-5) has languished near the bottom of the MLS standings after coming within a penalty shootout of winning the CONCACAF Champions League in April. A spate of injuries, particularly in defence, subsequently cost the team dearly in league play

TFC has regained health in recent days and was unbeaten in its last five games in all competitions going into Wednesday’s first leg of the Canadian Championship final in Vancouver.

Toronto had made several previous deals to set the table for the Janson acquisition.

With the departure of midfielders Ager Aketxe and Mariano Mino, TFC had two unused international slots. It traded one of those last Friday to Los Angeles FC in exchange for US$50,000 in general allocation money.

General allocation money can be used to pay down the salary-cap hit of a player.