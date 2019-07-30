Toronto FC adds France’s Nicolas Benezet, increasing options in the midfield

Open this photo in gallery Toronto FC has signed French winger Nicolas Benezet, left, on loan from Guingamp, where he is seen in action against Paris Saint-Germain in April, 2018. Thibault Camus/The Associated Press

With the arrival of France’s Nicolas Benezet, Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney has decisions to make in midfield.

Acquired on loan from France’s Guingamp, which was relegated after finishing at the bottom of Ligue 1 last season, Benezet brings experience, quality and versatility, according to Vanney.

Benezet, who was acquired using target allocation money with an option to buy, will also add to selection headaches.

Story continues below advertisement

“The goal is that he comes and he lights it up here. And that we keep him here and he helps our team moving forward,” Vanney said after training Tuesday. “The more stable we can be going from one year to the next has proven for us to be more successful than going through lots of changes.”

Playing a 4-5-1 formation this season with star striker Jozy Altidore leading the attack, Vanney automatically slots captain Michael Bradley and Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo in the midfield.

That leaves Benezet, newly acquired Venezuelan winger Erickson Gallardo, Jonathan Osorio, Marky Delgado, Nick DeLeon, Jacob Shaffelburg, Tsubasa Endoh, Jay Chapman and Liam Fraser competing for three starting spots.

“I’ve got a lot of tough decisions that I have to make and tough conversations that I have to have. But that’s really the way it should be in professional soccer,” said Vanney. “It should be difficult to get your way into the (game-day) 18 and into the (starting) 11.”

At 28, with six years of experience in the French top-tier, Benezet is seen as a veteran who can play across the midfield. He can deliver a cross, find an open teammate or ghost in from the midfield to deliver his own scoring threat.

Vanney got a good review on Benezet from former Guingamp coach Jocelyn Gourvennec, whom he knows.

“(A) very good soccer player … Works hard, smart player, good guy,” said Vanney.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

GM Ali Curtis has brought in Benezet, Gallardo and U.S. international centre back Omar Gonzalez during the summer transfer window. Backup forward Patrick Mullins came in a deal that sent Jordan Hamilton to Columbus. Pozuelo, goalkeeper Quentin Westberg and defender-midfielder Richie Laryea arrived earlier in the year.

Vanney says the team is likely done when it comes to acquisitions.

While Benezet and Gallardo have yet to play and Mullins has seen just 49 minutes action, it’s been a good haul. Pozuelo has come as advertised, Westberg has taken over as No. 1 ‘keeper and Laryea is giving Brazil’s Auro a run for his money at fullback.

Striker Terrence Boyd did not work out and is back with his young family in Germany after an unproductive six months. Vanney, however, had nothing but good things to say about Boyd.

“We were happy to have him because he was a fantastic guy and he worked his butt off every single day.”

The main issue has been timing of the acquisitions. Toronto worked hard to execute some of the deals in the transfer window that was open Feb. 13 until May 7.

Story continues below advertisement

“They didn’t close for a variety of different reasons,” said Vanney, who only now has the resources to help fill the holes left by the pre-season departure Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez.

The coach insists that the 19-year-old Shaffelburg, perhaps the revelation of TFC’s season to date, will continue to get playing time despite the arrival of Gallardo and Benezet.

“I think he’s going to play an important role down the stretch. He’s earned it,” Vanney said of the speedy left-winger, who lives for running at opponents.

Vanney said Toronto initially was looking to bring in a direct, hard-running winger during the transfer window. But Shaffelburg’s rapid progress – he signed with the first team June 21 and has made eight appearances – convinced them to go after a different kind of player in Benezet.

Gallardo is seen as more of a direct winger, like Shaffelburg. Just 23, with his experience coming from the Venezuelan league, he is still learning.

Benezet is seen as far more of a finished product, able to operate all over the midfield and function as a winger or as a playmaker behind the striker.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed at five foot five and 134 pounds, Benezet represented France at the under-20 level.

DeLeon adds to the versatility, giving Vanney several different looks in midfield.

Toronto (9-9-5) visits the New York Red Bulls (10-9-4) on Saturday. Vanney says Benezet will make the trip, if only to start familiarizing himself with his new team and league. The coach also hopes to get Gallardo going after a quad strain delayed his debut.

“We’ll see. Maybe ready by the weekend,” Vanney said. “If not, for sure, we’ll use the Canadian Championship … to get him up to speed.”

Toronto will face Ottawa Fury FC in the Canadian Championship semi-final round Aug. 7 and 14, with Vanney looking to give players like former No. 1 ‘keeper Alex Bono a chance to shine.

Pozuelo is expected to be available on the weekend after rejoining the team from the midweek all-star game in Orlando.