Toronto FC and coach Greg Vanney fined over confrontation against Colorado

Open this photo in gallery Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore is given a yellow card during a game against the Colorado Rapids on Sept. 15, 2019. John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

For the second week in a row, Toronto FC and coach Greg Vanney have been fined for violating Major League Soccer’s mass confrontation policy.

The incident occurred during the 59th minute of Toronto’s 3-2 win over the visiting Colorado Rapids on Sunday when Toronto forward Jozy Altidore bowled over defender Lalas Abubakar.

That prompted players from both sides to jostle each other with referee Alex Chilowicz booking Altidore on the play.

Toronto, New York City FC and both their coaches were fined following a similar incident in stoppage time of the teams’ 1-1 tie at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 11.

Toronto has violated the mass confrontation policy three times this season. The league did not disclose the size of the fines.