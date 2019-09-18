 Skip to main content

Soccer Toronto FC and coach Greg Vanney fined over confrontation against Colorado

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto FC and coach Greg Vanney fined over confrontation against Colorado

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore is given a yellow card during a game against the Colorado Rapids on Sept. 15, 2019.

John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

For the second week in a row, Toronto FC and coach Greg Vanney have been fined for violating Major League Soccer’s mass confrontation policy.

The incident occurred during the 59th minute of Toronto’s 3-2 win over the visiting Colorado Rapids on Sunday when Toronto forward Jozy Altidore bowled over defender Lalas Abubakar.

That prompted players from both sides to jostle each other with referee Alex Chilowicz booking Altidore on the play.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto, New York City FC and both their coaches were fined following a similar incident in stoppage time of the teams’ 1-1 tie at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 11.

Toronto has violated the mass confrontation policy three times this season. The league did not disclose the size of the fines.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter