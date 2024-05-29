Toronto FC and Philadelphia Union play to a scoreless draw at Subaru Park

Toronto FC surpassed its entire points total for last season when it picked up a point Wednesday in a scoreless draw with the Philadelphia Union in MLS play.

Toronto (7-7-2) has 23 points with 54 still on the table during the regular season. TFC finished with 22 points last year when it finished bottom of the league at 4-20-10.

Toronto was without Italian star Lorenzo Insigne, who was back in Italy for the birth of Mattia, his third son. But fellow Italian Federico Bernardeschi returned from a one-game ban for yellow card accumulation.

Bernardeschi, involved in 11 goals (seven goals and four assists) in his six previous matches across all competitions, had Toronto’s best chances of the night. But scoring chances for both sides were not that plentiful.

Toronto defended well in picking up a welcome clean sheet, the 100th regular-season shutout of Sean Johnson’s career.

After conceding 14 goals in its first 11 league games, TFC had leaked 10 in its previous four outings (1-0-3). That dropped John Herdman’s defence to 21st in the league, conceding 1.60 goals a game.

It was a third straight shutout for Philadelphia (4-4-7) but also more dropped points at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia has done better on the road (3-0-5) this season than at home (1-4-2) where it had lost a club-record four straight prior to Toronto’s arrival. The Union lost just one league game at Subaru Park the past two seasons (22-1-6).

Toronto went into mid-week play in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, two places and four points ahead of Philadelphia.

Despite recent bumps in the road, TFC had won seven of its previous 10 matches in all competitions (7-3-0).

Philadelphia had just one win in its last seven outings (1-4-2) after going unbeaten in the first seven league games (3-0-4) of the season. The Union was coming off a scoreless draw in Charlotte, however, and had conceded just two goals in its previous three games (1-1-1).

There was little offence early but Toronto’s Derrick Etienne Jr., after a driving run by Jonathan Osorio, came close in the 23rd minute, sending a low shot that defected just wide off a defender.

German goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, filling in for the injured Andre Blake, made a marvellous diving one-handed save to deny Etienne from in-close in the 23rd minute after a stylish counter-attack. It was the only shot on target in the first half.

Bernardeschi missed a glorious chance in the 42nd minute, firing a shot off the crossbar from close range after a deft setup by Etienne and Osorio following an errant Philadelphia clearance. The Italian sank to his knees in disbelief after the miss.

Bernardeschi came close again in the 49th, poking the ball just wide of the far post after another Union giveaway. Two minutes later at the other end, Johnson made a fine reflex save to block Alejandro Bedoya’s header.

Philadelphia launched more shots in the second half, as rain fell, but failed to put them on target.

Honduran midfielder Deybi Flores came on in the 67th minute, replacing forward Deandre Kerr as Herdman looked to reinforce the Toronto defence.

Semmle stopped substitute Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty’s shot from a tight angle in the 81st minute.

Herdman made five chances to his starting lineup with Bernardeschi, Etienne, Kerr, Kevin Long and Alonso Coello slotting in.

Kerr replaced the injured Prince Owusu, whose six goals are tied for the team lead with Bernardeschi. Long came off the bench last weekend after missing three games due to injury and suspension.

Toronto FC II forward Charlie Sharp, signed to an MLS short-term agreement for the game, was on the bench.

Philadelphia was without two of its stars in Blake and forward Julian Carranza, one of the team’s designated players.

Blake, the three-time MLS goalkeeper of the year who has not played since April 30, is recovering from meniscus surgery.

Carranza reportedly had an ankle injury. The 24-year-old Argentine, who ranks third in the club record book with 41 career goals across all competitions, was not listed on the league’s injury report.

Toronto plays at D.C. United on Saturday before a welcome two-week break. Philadelphia hosts CF Montreal on Saturday.