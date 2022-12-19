Toronto FC has bolstered its defence by signing free agent Matt Hedges to a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old spent the past 11 seasons with FC Dallas, serving as captain the last eight years.

The six-foot-four centre back made 349 appearances in all competitions for Dallas, which in 2014 made him became the youngest captain in franchise history.

Hedges was named MLS Defender of the Year in 2016 and is a three-time MLS all-star (2017, 2018, 2019).

Toronto conceded a franchise-record 66 goals last season.

Hedges’s contract with Toronto covers two years but includes options through 2026, using targeted allocation money.

He earned US$900,000 last season.