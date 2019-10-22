 Skip to main content

Soccer

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto FC coach says Jozy Altidore, Omar Gonzalez will be game-time decisions

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10), middle, celebrates his goal with teammates defender Omar Gonzalez (44) and forward Jozy Altidore (17) during second half of MLS soccer action at BMO Field in Toronto on Oct. 6, 2019.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Injured Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore and centre back Omar Gonzalez will be game-time decisions for Wednesday’s MLS Eastern Conference semi-final against New York City FC.

Altidore (quad) and Gonzalez (hamstring) both sat out Toronto’s 5-1 extra-time playoff win over D.C. United on Saturday.

“The guys are progressing,” Toronto coach Greg Vanney said Tuesday before the team left for New York. “Omar did everything we needed him to do. Jozy came in early, got his work in. He’s going to see the doc and we’ll see where he’s at. But everything’s going to be tight.

Story continues below advertisement

“Again at this point you go with what you have and you’ve got to put out the guys who are ready to play. Hopefully on some level they’ll be ready for some portion of the game (Wednesday) but we won’t really know until we get there.”

Laurent Ciman started for Gonzalez on the weekend with Alejandro Pozuelo moving up front in the absence of Altidore. That opened up a space for French midfielder Nicolas Benezet.

Wednesday’s game has been shifted to Citi Field, home of the Mets, because of the Yankees’ playoff run.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter