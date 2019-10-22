Toronto FC coach says Jozy Altidore, Omar Gonzalez will be game-time decisions

Open this photo in gallery Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10), middle, celebrates his goal with teammates defender Omar Gonzalez (44) and forward Jozy Altidore (17) during second half of MLS soccer action at BMO Field in Toronto on Oct. 6, 2019. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Injured Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore and centre back Omar Gonzalez will be game-time decisions for Wednesday’s MLS Eastern Conference semi-final against New York City FC.

Altidore (quad) and Gonzalez (hamstring) both sat out Toronto’s 5-1 extra-time playoff win over D.C. United on Saturday.

“The guys are progressing,” Toronto coach Greg Vanney said Tuesday before the team left for New York. “Omar did everything we needed him to do. Jozy came in early, got his work in. He’s going to see the doc and we’ll see where he’s at. But everything’s going to be tight.

“Again at this point you go with what you have and you’ve got to put out the guys who are ready to play. Hopefully on some level they’ll be ready for some portion of the game (Wednesday) but we won’t really know until we get there.”

Laurent Ciman started for Gonzalez on the weekend with Alejandro Pozuelo moving up front in the absence of Altidore. That opened up a space for French midfielder Nicolas Benezet.

Wednesday’s game has been shifted to Citi Field, home of the Mets, because of the Yankees’ playoff run.