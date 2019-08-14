 Skip to main content

Soccer Toronto FC downs Ottawa Fury to advance to Canadian Championship final

date 2019-08-14

Toronto FC downs Ottawa Fury to advance to Canadian Championship final

David Alter
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Toronto FC midfielder Nick De Leon, left, celebrates with forward Tsubasa Endoh after scoring against Ottawa Fury on Wednesday.

Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Toronto FC advanced to the Canadian Championship final after defeating Ottawa Fury FC 3-0 on Wednesday.

Nick DeLeon scored a pair of goals in the opening half and Patrick Mullins also scored for Toronto, which will play for the Voyageurs Cup for the fourth consecutive year.

Toronto FC advanced after winning both matches against Ottawa, 5-0 on aggregate.

Toronto opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Richie Laryea passed the ball to DeLeon inside the box. DeLeon shot the ball into the bottom corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.

In the 37th minute, Mullins scored when DeLeon won a one-on-one battle for the ball with Irving. DeLeon passed the ball to Mullins, who had an empty net and tapped it in for a 2-0 lead.

DeLeon scored his second of the game when he got around two Ottawa defenders, and his shot from outside the box sailed into the net to make it 3-0 Toronto.

Toronto FC dominated the opening half, firing 10 shots toward Ottawa’s goal with five them on target.

Ottawa had two shots in the opening half and both were on target.

In the 13th minute, Ottawa striker Hadji Barry dribbled the ball inside the box before taking a wide-angle shot that was easily saved by Toronto’s Alex Bono.

In the 25th minute, Ottawa’s Christiano François received a through ball from Carl Haworth and had a clear chance at the net, but his shot went right to the chest of Bono.

DeLeon received a yellow card in the 58th minute for grabbing an Ottawa player on the counterattack.

Toronto’s Noble Okello made his TFC debut when he subbed into the match to begin the second half. He had a scoring chance in the 65th minute from just outside the box, but Ottawa defender Thomas Meilleur-Giguere blocked his shot.

Ottawa’s Jérémy Gagnon-Laparé had four scoring chances in the second half. Bono easily handled one and the other three missed the goal.

