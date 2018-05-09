Toronto FC falls to Seattle Sounders in MLS Cup rematch

Open this photo in gallery Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco moves past Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam during Wednesday's game. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Seattle Sounders are almost in the same kind of injury hell as Toronto FC but their rope-a-dope style allowed them to sneak off with a win.

Playing their familiar passive game that looks for counters on offensive mistakes, the Sounders gave up most of the scoring chances to the Reds Wednesday night but squeaked out a 2-1 decision in front of 26,089 fans at BMO Field.

While the Major League Soccer defending champion Reds had the most scoring chances, their lack of finish was crippling. Their composure did not help either, as too many TFC players appeared to let the work of referee Ted Unkel get under their skin, especially late in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Also playing a leading role in the Seattle win was Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, who made several big saves to keep TFC at bay.

The game may have been a rematch of last season’s MLS Cup but the fortunes of both teams, thanks to injuries, took a 180-degree turn since TFC beat Seattle 2-0 in the championship game last December. The Sounders went into the game in last place in the Western Conference with a 1-4-2 record while the Reds sat second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference with a 2-4-1 mark.

Missing from the TFC lineup were striker Jozy Altidore, out four to six weeks after foot surgery, defenders Drew Moor (torn quadriceps), Chris Mavinga (lower body), Eriq Zavaleta (quad), Nick Hagglund (hamstring) and Justin Morrow (calf) and midfielder Nicolas Hasler (quad).

While Altidore and Moor are out for the long term, TFC head coach Greg Vanney said earlier this week he hopes to get at least one or two of Mavinga, Zavaleta or Hagglund back for Saturday’s away game against the New England Revolution.

At the same time, because the Revolution play on artificial turf, Vanney does not plan to rush any of the trio back into action on the weekend.

“The expectation is that we can get a couple of guys back between now and Saturday, which might help us out,” Vanney said. “But at the same time, with some guys I don’t want to rush them into 90 minutes straight away.”

Another question mark came up at halftime on Wednesday night when midfielder Victor Vazquez was taken out of the game. He has been troubled by a nerve problem in his back and it could have flared up again or Vanney may have been resting him for Saturday’s game.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

However, given the score at the time, 1-1, and that Vazquez set up TFC’s goal, the back injury may have returned to dog the slick midfielder.

It was a typical Seattle-Toronto game in that the Sounders were content to let TFC have the ball and looked for chances on the counterattack when the Reds missed a scoring opportunity. By the 25th minute, TFC had an 80-per-cent possession mark but the dangerous scoring chances were even at one each.

However, that was also the point where the Sounders’ strategy paid off when TFC striker Sebastian Giovinco fell and lost the ball as he was driving toward the box. The Sounders quickly fired the ball upfield to Magnus Wolff Eikrem. He made a nice move to get the ball around two TFC defenders and moved it to striker Will Bruin in the middle. Bruin had Reds goaltender Alex Bono to himself and buried a shot to the top of the goal.

It was the kind of finish the Reds were lacking all evening. Jay Chapman, who stepped in for Altidore, was a particular example of this. The 24-year-old Canadian forward played hard at both ends of the pitch (in addition to several scoring chances in the first half he also raced back to knock away a Seattle scoring chance) but could not put the ball where it mattered.

As the first half wound down, the Reds created more scoring chances. Giovinco made a nice free kick, getting the ball over the wall, only to see it bounce off the post. Chapman again figured in this as the rebound went right to him but he could not corral the ball. By the 59th minute, Chapman was on the bench in favour of Jordan Hamilton.

The Reds finally clicked in the 39th minute thanks to Vazquez. He flipped the ball ahead to Giovinco, who in turn flipped it over the head of Frei. Standing in the right spot in the box was midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who headed the ball home to tie the score 1-1.

Story continues below advertisement

TFC’s lack of first-string defenders was shown early in the second half when Handwalla Bwana got behind the entire back line to give Seattle the lead. The Kenyan midfielder was off and running with the ball before the Reds defenders noticed and he put a shot between Bono’s legs in the 54th minute for a 2-1 Sounders lead.