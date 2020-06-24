 Skip to main content
Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea earns new deal after impressive 2019 season

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea answers questions from the media before a training session at CenturyLink Field on Nov. 9, 2019.

Canadian international Richie Laryea has signed a new contract with Toronto FC after making his mark with the MLS club last season.

The 25-year-old Toronto native originally signed with his hometown team in March 2019 after impressing in a pre-season trial. Coach Greg Vanney converted the midfielder into right fullback and Laryea has grown into the role, pushing Brazil’s Auro for a starting position.

Laryea has also proved to be an impact substitute, able to drive down the flank and torment defenders. He came off the bench in both of Toronto’s games this season, scoring TFC’s second goal in a 2-2 tie at San Jose in the Feb. 29 season opener.

“Richie has been terrific since he joined us. He played a valuable role, both for TFC, and the Canadian men’s national team last year,” Toronto GM Ali Curtis said in a statement Wednesday. “Off the field, Richie’s character and personality is tremendous. He earned this new contract in many ways, and we are excited for he, his family, and what he will bring to TFC moving forward.”

Laryea made 28 appearances in all competitions with two goals and two assists last season when he earned US$56,250, the reserve minimum salary, according to the MLS Players Association.

Originally selected by Orlando City SC in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, the University of Akron product played 21 games for Orlando and 36 for Orlando City B from 2016 to 2018.

Orlando declined his contract option in November 2018

The five-foot-seven 155-pounder has won six caps for Canada, making his senior debut in September 2019 against Cuba in a CONCACAF Nations League match

