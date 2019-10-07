 Skip to main content

Soccer Toronto FC gets early start to playoffs with noon kickoff against D.C. United

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto FC gets early start to playoffs with noon kickoff against D.C. United

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The winner of the Toronto-D.C. United game advances to meet New York City FC, the top seed in the East, on Oct. 23 at either Yankee Stadium or Citi Field depending on the Yankees’ progress in the baseball playoffs.

John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Toronto FC will have an early start to the MLS playoffs, with its first-round match against visiting D.C. United kicking off at noon local time on Oct. 19.

Toronto moved from sixth to fourth place in the East on the final day of the regular-season Sunday, earning the right to host the game after beating Columbus 1-0 and seeing D.C. United tie nine-man FC Cincinnati 0-0 and the New York Red Bulls lose 3-0 in Montreal.

The first round goes Oct. 19 and 20, with MLS announcing exact times Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The winner of the Toronto-D.C. United game advances to meet New York City FC, the top seed in the East, on Oct. 23 at either Yankee Stadium or Citi Field depending on the Yankees’ progress in the baseball playoffs.

Toronto and D.C. United tied 0-0 at BMO Field in mid-May and 1-1 at Audi Field in late June.

Despite Sunday’s disappointing draw, D.C. United is unbeaten in its past five outings (3-0-2), outscoring the opposition 6-0 during that run.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter