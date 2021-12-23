Toronto FC acquired US$75,000 in general allocation money from the Colorado Rapids in a deal Thursday that also saw the two clubs swap positions in both the re-entry draft and waiver order.

The trade netted Colorado the second pick in both. The Rapids then used the re-entry draft selection to take Honduran international midfielder Bryan Acosta. previously with FC Dallas.

Dallas opted not to exercise the contract option on Acosta. a designated player who made US$700,000 last season.

Toronto took over the 22nd position in the re-entry draft (Stage 2), but did not make a selection.