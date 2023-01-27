Toronto FC landed its new goalkeeper Friday, signing U.S. international Sean Johnson through 2024.

The free agent, who spent the last six seasons with New York City FC, was signed using targeted allocation money.

The 33-year-old Johnson is a 13-year veteran of Major League Soccer. He played all 34 regular-season matches for NYCFC last year with a career-high 14 clean sheets.

Johnson has won 10 caps for the U.S and was part of the American squad team at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

Toronto conceded 66 goals last season, tying a franchise worst. Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg, who split the starting duties the last four years have since moved on – Bono to D.C. United and Westberg to Atlanta United.