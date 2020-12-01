 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Soccer

Toronto FC looks for new designated player, opts not to pick up Piatti option

Neil Davidson
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto FC forward Pablo Piatti (7) and Montreal Impact defender Jukka Raitala (22) battle for the ball during the first half at Stade Saputo.

Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Toronto FC is looking for a new designated player, opting not to pick up the option on Pablo Piatti.

GM Ali Curtis said while TFC will talk to the 31-year-old Argentine midfielder and his representative about returning next season, it is not interested in having him back as a DP. Piatti joined Toronto in February from Spain’s Espanyol on a one-year contract plus an option.

Piatti, who will be eligible for the MLS re-entry draft, had four goals and four assists in 17 league games. When healthy and at his best, he made a difference – but apparently not big enough.

“The year did not end how we wanted it to, but I am very proud of what the team accomplished under unique and difficult circumstances,” Curtis said in a statement detailing Toronto’s end-of-season moves.

“We’ll be able to return a core part of the group, including some young, exciting and hungry homegrown players, but also, we’ll look to make some important decisions that add to the quality of the team. In a lot of ways, the [salary] cap next year will be less than it was this year, so we’ll have to be creative.”

Toronto’s other designated players are Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo and striker Jozy Altidore. Only a portion of their salaries count against Toronto’s cap.

When available, Piatti forged an effective partnership with Pozuelo on the right side of the Toronto attack. The two also became close off the field.

“I hope he can stay here because he does a lot for the team, A big professional,” Pozuelo said in his end-of-season meeting with the media last week.

Piatti, who suffered right knee ligament damage in February, 2019, missed the opening two games of the season before the league shut down due to the pandemic and did not see action until the MLS is Back Tournament in July. Toronto medical staff were careful not to rush Piatti, who had played just seven games since his knee surgery.

The five-foot-four, 139-pounder missed the last four games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, during which time TFC went 1-3-0 and missed out on the Supporters’ Shield. He returned for Toronto’s season-ending 1-0 loss to Nashville SC in the first round of the playoffs.

Piatti opened his MLS account in mid-August with two goals, including a 25-foot long-range rocket, in a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps in his BMO Field debut.

Defenders Laurent Ciman, Justin Morrow and Eriq Zavaleta will be out of contract at the end of the year. The loan deal for defender Tony Gallacher also expires at the end of the year.

The 35-year-old Ciman saw action in 12 games this season, including five starts. The 28-year-old Zavaleta was restricted to five games (three starts).

The 33-year-old Morrow, who has played more than 200 games in Toronto colours, was limited to 15 games (11 starts) and missed much of the regular-season stretch drive through injury. Off the field, he is the executive director of Black Players for Change.

Curtis said the club will talk to Morrow and its other free agents about returning.

Toronto exercised contract options on goalkeeper Kevin Silva, defender Julian Dunn, midfielders Nick DeLeon, Tsubasa Endoh, Liam Fraser, forwards Ifunanyachi Achara and Ayo Akinola.

Twenty-one players are already under contract for the 2021 season: goalkeepers Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg; defenders Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Chris Mavinga, Rocco Romeo (currently away on loan); midfielders Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Griffin Dorsey, Erickson Gallardo, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Noble Okello (currently away on loan), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo, Ralph Priso, Jacob Shaffelburg and forwards Altidore, Patrick Mullins, Jayden Nelson and Jordan Perruzza.






