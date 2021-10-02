 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Toronto FC looks to extend unbeaten run to five games as the Chicago Fire visit

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Toronto FC looks to continue its climb out of the nether regions of Major League Soccer and dispatch another team under new management when it hosts Chicago Fire FC on Sunday.

Toronto (5-15-7) rallied mid-week for a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati, which fired coach Jaap Stam on Monday, to move out of the MLS basement and extend its unbeaten run in all competitions to four games (3-0-1).

Chicago canned coach Raphael Wicky on Thursday with assistant coach Frank Klopas taking over the team on an interim basis. Klopas was the club’s head coach from 2011 to 2013 before taking over Montreal, which fired him in August, 2015 following a 2-1 loss to Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s professional sports and we all depend on results in the end,” Chicago’s sporting director Georg Heitz said this week. “And we didn’t deliver the results we all want to deliver.”

Chicago (7-15-6) arrives five points ahead of Toronto in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. At 1-10-1, it has the league’s worst road record (Toronto is second-worst at 2-11-2, not counting the home games it played in Florida when based south of the border due to pandemic-related travel restrictions).

“It’s hard to know exactly what to expect. It’s still a good team,” said Toronto captain Michael Bradley. “It’s a team with some interesting pieces in different spots.”

Both teams endured nightmarish starts to the season.

Toronto fired first-year coach Chris Armas on July 4, with the team mired in a six-game losing streak at 1-8-2. Chicago stumbled to a 1-7-1 start, scoring just four goals along the way.

With seven games remaining, Toronto is 17 points out of the playoff picture with only 21 points left available on the table. The postseason is officially soon about to slip out of sight.

Sunday’s game is followed by an international break, with six TFC players joining their national teams: Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio and Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada), Eriq Zavaleta (El Salvador), Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica) and Yeferson Soteldo (Venezuela).

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto doesn’t play again until Oct. 16, at home to Atlanta United.

Shaffelburg was the star Wednesday against Cincinnati, scoring one goal and setting up the other two as Toronto rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit with three goals in 17 minutes. It marked the first time in 18 games (1-14-3) this season that TFC has won after conceding first.

The victory came despite the injury absence of forwards Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Dom Dwyer and Jordan Perruzza as well as Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, midfielders Ralph Priso and Tsubasa Endoh, and defenders Chris Mavinga and Zavaleta.

While Akinola, Endoh and Priso are done for the season after surgery, coach Javier Perez says he expects Altidore to return to action this year after a foot operation in mid-August.

Pozuelo, who has missed the last six games in all competitions with a lower body injury, has been training this week. But Perez said a decision on his availability for Sunday would be made on the eve of the game, saying if he did take part it would be off the bench.

“He’s the only one I can confirm that has a realistic possibility to come back into the team [Sunday],” Perez said.

Story continues below advertisement

Chicago pulled the coaching trigger Thursday after a 2-0 win over visiting New York City FC that snapped a five-game winless streak (0-4-1).

The Fire became the seventh team this season to changes coaches following Atlanta (Gabriel Heinze), Cincinnati (Jaap Stam), Dallas (Luchi Gonzalez), Real Salt Lake (Freddy Juarez), Toronto (Armas) and Vancouver (Marc Dos Santos).

Heitz said the club decided not to pick up Wicky’s 2022 contract option and to sever ties immediately so he could fly home to Switzerland to rejoin his family. Wicky left the club earlier in the season because of a health emergency involving his father.

Wicky compiled a 12-25-14 regular season record in two years at Chicago’s helm, finishing one point out of the playoffs in 2020 when the team lost 4-3 loss to NYCFC in the season finale at Soldier Field.

Toronto is undefeated in its last 12 games (9-0-3) against Chicago, dating back to Sept. 26, 2015. The Fire’s last victory in the series came on April 4, 2015, a 3-2 win in Bridgeview, Ill., that capped a 12-game Fire undefeated streak in the series (6-0-6), dating back to 2010.

TFC won 2-1 when they met earlier this season, July 24 at Soldier Field. Toronto then went on a nine-game winless run (0-7-2) that didn’t end until a 2-1 victory over visiting Nashville SC on Sept. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite its record, Chicago is a threat to score from set pieces and crosses, according to Perez.

“We need to dictate the tempo of the game from the first minute. Otherwise they will take control of the game and we’re going to have difficulties,” Perez said.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies