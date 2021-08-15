Toronto FC loses 2-1 to New England following late penalty kick

Gustavo Bou’s 83rd-minute penalty gave the league-leading New England Revolution a 2-1 win over Toronto FC in MLS play Saturday night.
The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took Adam Buksa down in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revs, stepped up and slotted home his 12th goal of the season - and 11th in his last 13 appearances.
Bou’s goal came three minutes after Jonathan Osorio had tied up the game. Winger Yeferson Soteldo dribbled past several defenders from a corner and sent the ball to Alejandro Pozuelo who found Osorio in a mass of players in front of goal for his fourth of the season.
Canadian Tajon Buchanan had earlier added to his growing highlight reel, with a glorious headed goal on his BMO Field debut in front of 15,000 fans.
New England (13-3-4) tied a club record with its sixth away win of the season. Toronto (3-10-6) is winless in its last four games (0-2-2) and has yet to record a victory in five games at BMO Field since returning north of the border.
The Revs came into weekend play with a six-point lead in the Supporters’ Shield race and 10-point bulge atop the Eastern Conference. Toronto, meanwhile, languished 25 points below in the 27-team league’s basement.