Toronto FC loses 2-1 to New England following late penalty kick

Neil Davidson
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto FC's Yeferson Soteldo, left, battles with New England Revolution's Brandon Bye during the first half of MLS soccer action in Toronto, Saturday August 14.

MARK BLINCH/The Canadian Press

Gustavo Bou’s 83rd-minute penalty gave the league-leading New England Revolution a 2-1 win over Toronto FC in MLS play Saturday night.

The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took Adam Buksa down in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revs, stepped up and slotted home his 12th goal of the season - and 11th in his last 13 appearances.

Bou’s goal came three minutes after Jonathan Osorio had tied up the game. Winger Yeferson Soteldo dribbled past several defenders from a corner and sent the ball to Alejandro Pozuelo who found Osorio in a mass of players in front of goal for his fourth of the season.

Canadian Tajon Buchanan had earlier added to his growing highlight reel, with a glorious headed goal on his BMO Field debut in front of 15,000 fans.

New England (13-3-4) tied a club record with its sixth away win of the season. Toronto (3-10-6) is winless in its last four games (0-2-2) and has yet to record a victory in five games at BMO Field since returning north of the border.

The Revs came into weekend play with a six-point lead in the Supporters’ Shield race and 10-point bulge atop the Eastern Conference. Toronto, meanwhile, languished 25 points below in the 27-team league’s basement.

