 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso undergoes right ankle surgery

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso beats a challenge by New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin during a game in Toronto, on July 21.

Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso has undergone surgery for a season-ending ankle injury.

The MLS club said the operation took place Thursday at Toronto Western Hospital.

Priso was injured Aug. 14 in the second half of Toronto’s 2-1 home loss to the New England Revolution. He limped off after making a goal-line clearance in the 67th minute and had to be helped back to the locker room.

Story continues below advertisement

The saving play was for naught with the offside flag raised.

The 19-year-old Priso had just 15 MLS appearances under his belt, including 11 this season, but has turned heads with his play.

He joins striker Ayo Akinola (knee) in TFC players done for the season after surgery. Star forward Jozy Altidore underwent surgery on his right foot Aug. 19, with a six-week recovery time predicted.

Toronto (3-13-6) plays next at FC Cincinnati (3-9-8) on Sept. 11 in a matchup of teams with the two worst records in the league.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies