Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso undergoes right ankle surgery

Open this photo in gallery Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso beats a challenge by New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin during a game in Toronto, on July 21. Chris Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso has undergone surgery for a season-ending ankle injury.

The MLS club said the operation took place Thursday at Toronto Western Hospital.

Priso was injured Aug. 14 in the second half of Toronto’s 2-1 home loss to the New England Revolution. He limped off after making a goal-line clearance in the 67th minute and had to be helped back to the locker room.

The saving play was for naught with the offside flag raised.

The 19-year-old Priso had just 15 MLS appearances under his belt, including 11 this season, but has turned heads with his play.

He joins striker Ayo Akinola (knee) in TFC players done for the season after surgery. Star forward Jozy Altidore underwent surgery on his right foot Aug. 19, with a six-week recovery time predicted.

Toronto (3-13-6) plays next at FC Cincinnati (3-9-8) on Sept. 11 in a matchup of teams with the two worst records in the league.