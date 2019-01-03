Toronto FC names Ali Curtis as new general manager, replacing Tim Bezbatchenko

Toronto FC named Ali Curtis its new general manager Thursday, succeeding Tim Bezbatchenko.
The 40-year-old Curtis most recently served as sporting director for the New York Red Bulls. He left the New York-area team in June 2017.
Prior to that, he worked in the MLS league office for eight years and held the position of senior director of player relations and competition before joining the Red Bulls.
Toronto said Bezbatchenko had left his role as Toronto’s senior vice-president of soccer operations and general manager to pursue another opportunity. Sources say that is to return to his hometown to run Columbus Crew SC.
Bezbatchenko joined Toronto in September 2013, helping build a team that went to the MLS Cup final twice – winning in 2017.
