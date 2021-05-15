 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Toronto FC set to face New York City FC’s high-flying offence at Yankee Stadium

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Fresh from its first clean sheet of the season, Toronto FC faces Major League Soccer’s leading offence on Saturday when it takes on New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC (2-1-1) is unbeaten in its past three games (2-0-1), outscoring the opposition 8-1 over that stretch. Thanks in large part to a 5-0 demolition of FC Cincinnati, the New Yorkers lead the league in scoring, averaging 2.25 goals a game.

“It’s one of these opponents, you know them on paper but it’s much more difficult when you play against them,” Toronto coach Chris Armas said. “They’re off to a good start, they’ve got some goals off set pieces. They’re dangerous. They’re a good team. And they’re defending well, as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

NYCFC is coming off a 1-1 draw last Saturday in Orlando. Toronto (1-2-1) played Wednesday, blanking Columbus SC 2-0 after a 2-0 loss at the New York Red Bulls last Saturday.

The New Yorkers are led by Argentine striker Valentin (Taty) Castellanos, who is on a record scoring pace.

The 22-year-old Argentine is the fifth different MLS player to score at least one goal over the first four games of a season. The record is held by former U.S. international Brian McBride, who had goals in the first five games of the 1998 season.

Castellanos has four goals with Paraguayan midfielder Jesus Medina on three.

On Thursday, Castellanos was rewarded with a new contract that runs through 2025. Castellanos has 22 goals and 11 assists in 64 MLS appearances for NYCFC.

The Argentine has launched 21 shots this season, compared to 40 for TFC in total.

NYCFC ranks third in defence, conceding 0.76 goals a game. Toronto is tied for eighth in goals scored (1.50 a game) and 21st on defence (2.00 goals a game).

Story continues below advertisement

Both teams have had to deal with injuries.

Toronto is without designated player Alejandro Pozuelo and veteran fullback Justin Morrow, who are both dealing with thigh issues. Forward Ifunanyachi Achara (knee) and winger Erickson Gallardo (groin) are recovering from surgery.

Jonathan Osorio (thigh) is listed as questionable, with Armas suggesting he won’t rush the Canadian midfielder back given his importance to the team.

For NYCFC, star playmaker Maxi Moralez (calf), fellow midfielder Alfredo Morales (adductor) and Swedish international defender Anton Tinnerholm (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Moralez and Morales both missed last weekend’s game in Orlando.

Heber (knee) remains out while fellow Brazilian forward Thiago Andrade is still awaiting his visa.

Story continues below advertisement

TFC’s win over Columbus was a tonic after earning just one point from the first three games of the season. Newly signed Venezuelan international Yeferson Soteldo made his first start and fellow designated player Jozy Altidore, recovering from a bout of illness, scored off the bench.

Goalkeeper Alex Bono said of the post-game feeling: “This is the way it’s supposed to be.”

“Everyone was excited, Everyone had that feeling of ‘Okay, like that’s the kick-starter right there.’ We’ll look to build off that on the weekend and for the rest of the season now.”

The tight confines of Yankee Stadium remain an issue.

“Things are coming quicker. Throw-ins, corner kicks, every set piece. Every foul past midfield is closer to your [penalty] box,” Armas said.

Bono says the angled layout of the field within the baseball stadium also presents problems.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sometimes I’m looking down the field and I’m looking at my position and saying ‘Wait a second, I’m 10 yards too far to one side,’” he said. “It takes a little more focus with working on your positioning and knowing where you are on the field.”

Toronto’s pressing style under Armas could pay dividends on the smaller pitch.

Soteldo may benefit, given his excellent close ball control. After just 98 minutes on the pitch over the past two games, he is already getting rave reviews.

“I tell you what, that guy can play,” Bono said. “He is rapid, with and without the ball. Quick feet He’s going to be a handful for a lot of teams in this league.”

Added Armas: “We like everything we see so far.”

With this being TFC’s third game in a week, Armas says he will rotate his roster “because we feel like we’re getting deeper by the day.”

Story continues below advertisement

Newly acquired striker Dom Dwyer is available Saturday. Jamaican international fullback/wingback Kemar Lawrence, who made his debut off the bench against Columbus, could get his first start.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies