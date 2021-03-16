Toronto FC signs general manager Ali Curtis to multi-year contract extension

Open this photo in gallery Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis speaks to the media in Toronto on Nov. 13, 2019. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC has signed general manager Ali Curtis to a multi-year contract extension.

The 42-year-old Curtis joined Toronto in January 2019 in the wake of Tim Bezbatchenko’s departure to run his hometown team in Columbus.

Curtis previously served as sporting director for the New York Red Bulls and spent eight years in the Major League Soccer head office.

Story continues below advertisement

As a player, Curtis won the M.A.C. Hermann Trophy in 1999 as the top male collegiate soccer player in the United States. He remains Duke University’s all-time leader in goals scored with 53.

Drafted second overall in the 2001 MLS SuperDraft, he played for the Tampa Bay Mutiny, D.C. United and Dallas through 2004.