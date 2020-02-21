 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Toronto FC signs Nigerian rookie Ifunanyachi Achara after impressive pre-season performance

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Nigerian forward Ifunanyachi Achara, co-captain of the Georgetown team that won the NCAA College Cup last month is shown in this handout image.

Art Pittman/The Canadian Press

Three goals in the pre-season have helped Nigerian rookie forward Ifunanyachi Achara earn a first-team contract with Toronto FC.

Achara, 22, was taken in the first round (25th overall) in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of Georgetown University.

While he missed the Orlando part of Toronto’s training camp due to illness, he wasted little time turning heads in California, where the team has spent the bulk of pre-season, scoring goals against UC Irvine, Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Story continues below advertisement

“Achara has had a terrific pre-season,” GM Ali Curtis said in a statement Friday. “He works hard, is dynamic offensively and has a great way about him where he fits very well within the group.

“We’re excited about adding him to the team as we feel he has a lot of potential.”

Curtis believes Achara could have been a top-five pick had it not been for injuries that limited his play at Georgetown.

The five-foot-10, 161-pounder becomes the 29th player on Toronto’s first-team roster. MLS clubs are allowed a maximum of 30.

Achara wore No. 20 at college but that number belongs to fellow forward Ayo Akinola at TFC. The rookie has chosen a famous Canadian number in 99.

Former forward Jeff Cunningham (No. 93) and current fullback Auro (96) are the only TFC players to have worn a number in the 90s.

Born in Enugu, Nigeria, a young Achara drew the attention of the Nigerian under-17 team as a right back. He failed to make the cut for the U-17 World Cup but thanks to the MTN Football Scholar program — which connects coaches to young African talent — he drew the attention of Berkshire School in Sheffield, Mass.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto FC winger Jacob Shaffelburg and Jack Harrison, a former New York City FC midfielder now on loan at Leeds United from Manchester City, also went there.

Achara headed to the U.S. at age 16, scoring 39 goals and adding 22 assists at Berkshire.

As a freshman at Georgetown in 2016, he sprained the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee and played just eight games with one goal. The next season, he sprained the ligament again with seven goals and one assist in 11 games.

He was injury-free as a junior and ranked third on the team in scoring with seven goals (including four game-winners) and one assist in 21 games. He was hurt again playing for his Black Rock FC club team prior to his senior season, with a sprained left meniscus requiring surgery.

The Hoyas co-captain missed the start of the 2019 season but came back strong with six goals and five assists in 15 games, only to sprain his ankle in the NCAA playoffs. He saw limited action after that but came on as a substitute in the Hoyas’ epic 7-6 penalty shootout win over Virginia in the College Cup final in December.

Achara goes by his last name, given his first name is a mouthful. For those wondering, it is pronounced ee-fuh-nawn-YATCH’-ee.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto wraps up pre-season play Saturday against the Colorado Rapids in Carson, Calif., where new designated player Pablo Piatti could make his Toronto debut. TFC opens the regular season Feb. 29 at San Jose.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies