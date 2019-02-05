Toronto FC signs of German-born U.S. forward Terrence Boyd

Open this photo in gallery Darmstadt's Terrence Boyd celebrates his side's opening goal during a German first division Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund, in Darmstadt, Germany, on Feb. 11, 2017. Michael Probst/The Associated Press

Toronto FC has confirmed the signing of U.S. international forward Terrence Boyd.

The 27-year was out of contract after spending the last three seasons with SV Darmstadt 98 in the German second tier. He had five goals and two assists in 44 appearances there.

“Terrence is a player that we’ve tracked for years during his time with the U.S. national team and in Germany,” Toronto GM Ali Curtis said in a statement. “He is an experienced attacking player that is capable of scoring goals in MLS. We’re looking forward to him joining our pre-season and integrating himself into the group.”

Boyd was born in Bremen, Germany, to a German mother and U.S. father, a soldier who was stationed there. Apart from one year in the U.S., he grew up in Germany.

When U.S. Soccer contacted him about coming on board, he reportedly had to do some detective work.

No longer in contact with his American father, he searched social media to find American relatives so he could get the necessary paperwork for his U.S. passport.

The six-foot-two 180 pounder has 14 caps with the U.S. national team. He made his international debut on Feb. 29, 2012, in a friendly match against Italy. His last appearance was Oct. 11, 2016, as a substitute in a 1-1 friendly against New Zealand.

His back-heel flick to Michael Orozco led to the winning goal against Mexico on Aug. 15, the Americans’ first win on Mexican soil in 25 attempts and first ever at Azteca Stadium.

He also played for the U.S. under-20 and under-23 teams.

Former Toronto FC captain Torsten Frings brought Boyd to SV Darmstadt 98 from RB Leipzig in January 2017. Boyd’s career in Leipzig was hampered knee injuries.

Boyd began his career with Hertha BSC’s reserve squad in 2009. Two years later he signed with Borussia Dortmund, spending one season with its reserve side.

Ahead of the 2012 season, Boyd signed with Austrian club Rapid Vienna where he flourished. He made 80 appearances in three seasons, scoring 37 goals and adding 11 assists in all competitions. He was sold to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2014 before joining Darmstadt.

Boyd’s signing brings the number of Toronto first-team players to 27, although that includes Dutch international defender Gregory van der Wiel whom the team is trying to move.

Toronto said Boyd was en route to the team training camp in California.

Players have been going out the TFC door rather than coming in so far during a tumultuous training camp. Star forward Sebastian Giovinco and Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez left for greener grass in clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, respectively. Defender Nick Hagglund was traded to FC Cincinnati.