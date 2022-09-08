Italian star Lorenzo Insigne missed Toronto FC practice Thursday due to what the club called “a personal family situation.”

Fellow Italian Domenico Criscito was also absent to support Insigne and his family, the club said. TFC did not detail the family issue and declined further comment.

Federico Bernardeschi (seven goals and three assists), Insigne (six goals and two assists) and Criscito (one goal) have now been involved in 17 of Toronto’s last 20 goals in MLS action, including 11 of the last 12 goals.

Toronto plays at Atlanta United on Saturday.

In early August, a medical issue involving Insigne’s family prompted TFC to delay its flight after a game in Nashville. Toronto coach Bob Bradley said at the time the Italian was made aware of a “family health situation” after the team boarded its charter following TFC’s 4-3 win.

The flight was delayed so Insigne could get more information.

The former Napoli captain subsequently pulled out of the MLS all-star skills competition in Minneapolis. Insigne, who is married with two sons, returned to training later that week.