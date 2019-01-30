Toronto FC striker Sebastian Giovinco misses another training session

Open this photo in gallery Toronto FC striker Sebastian Giovinco looks on at the team's training camp in Toronto on Jan.15, 2019. Neil Davidson/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC star striker Sebastian Giovinco missed training again Wednesday with a club spokesman saying the Italian had been excused because of “leg tightness.”

But, after being questioned several times, the MLS club eventually acknowledged that Giovinco, who is unhappy at contract negotiations, was not with the team, which is training at the University of California, Irvine.

A spokesman said Giovinco had been given permission to stay in another hotel while receiving treatment. The club said he was expected to be back training Thursday, which is what it said earlier in the week about Wednesday’s session.

The lack of clarity over Giovinco’s location only added to his cloudy future with the MLS club while FIFA’s January transfer window nears a close.

Giovinco, who is in the last year of his contract, left camp amidst reports of a pending transfer. The team said Monday he had gone to Los Angeles to see a doctor for the sore leg.

TFC president Bill Manning says the team is in daily talks with Giovinco’s agent about a new deal. The Italian, who just turned 32, was the top earner in MLS last year at US$7.115-million.

Manning says the team has offered him a new deal that would put him in the top six or seven in the league, which last season meant at least US$5-million a year.

“They [the Giovinco camp] don’t like it,” Manning said in an interview.