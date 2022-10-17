Toronto FC midfielder Lorenzo Insigne salutes the fans after defeating the Portland Timbers, at BMO Field, in Toronto, on Aug. 13.Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Toronto FC has taken MLS pay to new heights with Italian star Lorenzo Insigne making US$14-million annually, according to new figures released by the Major League Soccer Players Association.

At $14-million, Insigne’s annual average guaranteed compensation is $5.187-million (all figures in U.S. dollars) more than Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri, who topped the May salary figures at $8.153-million.

Shaqiri drops to No. 2 in the latest salary figures, with Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez third at $7.444-million.

The Players Association says Insigne’s $14-million is his annualized salary based on a partial-year contract. His full pay would rank him No. 1 among Maple Leafs and fifth among Raptors this season.

It is also $4-million more than Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment paid for as an expansion fee prior to joining MLS in 2007.

Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi, who like Insigne joined Toronto in July, stands fourth on the MLS pay scale at $6.256-million. Fullback Domenico Criscito, another midseason Italian addition, is the next-highest-paid TFC player at $1.51-million – which ranks 57th on the league salary list.

Toronto captain Michael Bradley is two places below Criscito at $1.5-million.

TFC has seven players earning north of $1-million with fullback Richie Laryea ($1.277-million on loan from England’s Nottingham Forest), defender Chris Mavinga ($1.038-million) and midfielder Jonathan Osorio ($1.026-million) the others. Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez made $934,927 this season.

Two former Toronto designated players are in the top 10 with Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo No. 8 at $4.693-million and Jozy Altidore No. 10 at $4.265-million.

Toronto traded Pozuelo to Inter Miami in early July and bought out Altidore’s contract prior to the season in February. Altidore subsequently signed with the New England Revolution, who subsequently loaned him out to Mexico’s Puebla in July.

In addition to the millionaires, TFC had 11 players making less than $100,000 this season.

Vancouver forward Lucas Cavallini is the highest-paid Canadian in the league at $1.463-million, followed by Laryea, Osorio and Toronto’s Mark-Anthony Kaye at $700,000.

Scottish attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld leads the Whitecaps at $2.265-million. Midfielder Julian Gressel is third among Vancouver players at $969,781 after Cavallini.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama is the top earner at CF Montreal at $3.092-million, followed by forward Bjorn Johnsen at $1.237-million.

LAFC forward Gareth Bale is listed at $2.387-million while veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini is at $1.075-million.