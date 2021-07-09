 Skip to main content
Toronto FC to keep Javier Perez in role of interim coach

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Javier Perez is going to get more time to revive Toronto FC in his role as interim coach.

Perez was in charge of Toronto’s 3-2 win Wednesday in New England, which ended the six-game losing streak that prompted the firing of first-year coach Chris Armas.

Initially club management only said Perez would take charge of that game, with the team not playing again until July 17. But Perez, who joined the franchise in February as an assistant coach, said after Wednesday’s win that he would be guiding the team next time out.

“My next challenge is July 17 at home – and [to] get three points there,” said the 44-year-old Spaniard. “So if the management doesn’t communicate to me anything different, I will be taking that challenge.”

Perez got a vote of confidence Thursday from GM Ali Curtis.

“The team responded to Javi and the moment in a great way, and took a result in one of the toughest places to play in MLS,” Curtis said in a text to The Canadian Press.

A source, granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter, said TFC does not plan an official announcement extending Perez’s interim role. Instead, Perez will just be allowed to continue in the job.

The victory in New England also snapped a seven-game winless streak for Toronto, which fired Armas on Sunday in the wake of a club-record 7-1 defeat at D.C. United.

“The credit is to the players,” Perez said after the rebound win Wednesday.

Perez spent the four previous seasons as an assistant coach with New York City FC. Previously he was with U.S. Soccer for four years, serving as head coach of the under-18 team and an assistant with the senior side and under-20 squad.

Before coming to the U.S. in 2007, Perez spent six years at Real Madrid as a head coach for its youth teams from under-nine to under-19.

While Perez only had two days with the team before the New England game, TFC looked more composed. Bradley reverted to a defensive midfielder role, helping the defence distribute the ball.

And with designated players Alejandro Pozuelo and Yeferson Soteldo both starting for the first time together, Toronto had outlets and was able to move the ball quickly.

Toronto (2-8-2) plays Orlando City (6-3-3) on July 17.

The club was slated to return to Toronto on Thursday, taking advantage of loosened pandemic-related restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers and hopes to resume playing at BMO Field. President Bill Manning says the team, which had been based in Orlando, has another U.S. option to play out of if hosting games at BMO Field is not yet feasible.

CF Montreal trades Hurtado, citing forward’s lack of COVID vaccination

MONTREAL – CF Montreal has traded Erik Hurtado to Columbus for US$200,000 in general allocation money, saying the fact the veteran American forward was not vaccinated played into the deal. “Because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, his situation was problematic and we started considering a trade when we got the confirmation that the team could return to Montreal,” Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement Thursday. “Before proceeding, Erik also confirmed that he was not comfortable taking the vaccine, so we concluded this deal, which we felt was very satisfactory. “ Like Toronto, Montreal is taking advantage of loosened pandemic-related travel restrictions for those fully vaccinated. The MLS clubs are returning north of the border to train, with the hope they can resume games at their home stadium.

