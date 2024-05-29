Toronto FC to play CPL champion Forge FC in Canadian Championship semi

Toronto FC will play Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC in one Canadian Championship semi-final with the defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps taking on ether CPL’s Pacific FC or Atletico Ottawa in the other.

The draw for the two-legged semi-finals was made Wednesday night at halftime of the second leg of the Pacific-Ottawa quarter-final in Langford, B.C.

The draw also determined that the winner of the Vancouver-Pacific/Ottawa semi-final will host the stand-alone championship game.

Toronto defeated Forge by a penalty shootout in the pandemic-delayed 2022 championship game, which was actually played in June 2022.

The winner of the 14-team Canadian Championship hoists the Voyageurs Cup, collects $50,000 from Canada Soccer in prize money and qualifies for the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the confederation’s elite men’s club competition.