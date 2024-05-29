Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Toronto FC to play CPL champion Forge FC in Canadian Championship semi
The Canadian Press

Toronto FC will play Canadian Premier League champion Forge FC in one Canadian Championship semi-final with the defending champion Vancouver Whitecaps taking on ether CPL’s Pacific FC or Atletico Ottawa in the other.

The draw for the two-legged semi-finals was made Wednesday night at halftime of the second leg of the Pacific-Ottawa quarter-final in Langford, B.C.

The draw also determined that the winner of the Vancouver-Pacific/Ottawa semi-final will host the stand-alone championship game.

Toronto defeated Forge by a penalty shootout in the pandemic-delayed 2022 championship game, which was actually played in June 2022.

The winner of the 14-team Canadian Championship hoists the Voyageurs Cup, collects $50,000 from Canada Soccer in prize money and qualifies for the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the confederation’s elite men’s club competition.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Interact with The Globe