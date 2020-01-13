 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Toronto FC trades Nicolas Benezet’s rights to Colorado Rapids, source says

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto FC midfielder Nicolas Benezet walks off the field after MLS soccer action against Orlando City, in Toronto, on Aug. 10, 2019.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC has shipped the rights to French winger Nicolas Benezet to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for US$50,000 general allocation money.

A source, requesting anonymity because the deal had not yet officially been announced, confirmed the deal Monday. Toronto could get another $50,000 in GAM depending on performance.

Toronto signed Benezet, a former France under-20 player, on loan in late July after his Guingamp team was relegated to the French second tier.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old winger started 12 games for Toronto in the regular season and playoffs, scoring the tying goal in TFC’s 2-1 comeback win in Atlanta in the Eastern Conference final.

Toronto subsequently did not exercise an option to make the loan deal permanent, with team president Bill Manning says it would be difficult to fit the Frenchman under the salary cap.

Benezet’s 2019 salary was listed at $600,000, although he would have received a pro-rated amount given his late arrival.

Benezet campaigned on social media to return to Toronto, but to no avail. The move to Colorado reunites him with Robin Fraser, a former Toronto assistant now in charge of the Rapids.

The French winger started with the youth academy of his native Montpellier before joining Nimes in 2010. He moved to Evian in 2013 with a loan spell at Caen before signing with Guingamp in July 2015.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies