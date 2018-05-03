Toronto FC tries to get MLS season back on track against Philadelphia

Open this photo in gallery Chicago Fire's Johan Kappelhof slides in on Toronto FC's Ager Aketxe during MLS action in Toronto last Saturday. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney said on Thursday he can’t recall an injury situation quite like the one he has faced early this season.

The latest blow came this week with confirmation that veteran centre back Drew Moor will miss at least two months due to a torn quad. Expect another patchwork Toronto lineup for Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Union at BMO Field.

“If you have injuries and they’re spread into different areas, then you always have cover – at least one guy covering for each of those positions,” Vanney said. “But to have so many guys that are in the same role to go down at the same time is pretty unique.”

The injury list also includes defenders Justin Morrow (calf), Chris Mavinga (hamstring), Eriq Zavaleta (quad) and Nick Hagglund (hamstring). As a result, Vanney has been forced to shift captain Michael Bradley from midfield to centre back.

In addition, striker Jozy Altidore is not expected to play due to a hamstring issue.

“The idea for us as a group is to always go out and play and compete and do it in an aggressive and fearless way,” Bradley said. “So I think regardless of who’s on the field, regardless of where, that’s what we want to be about.”

Moor was injured while training ahead of the CONCACAF Champions League final in Guadalajara. Auro, Gregory van der Wiel and Canada’s Ashtone Morgan have played alongside Bradley of late on the back line.

“Myself and the guys on the team, we’re fighters,” Morgan said. “We enjoy the challenge. We soak up everything each match has to offer.”

TFC did get a boost in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Chicago with the return of midfielder Victor Vazquez, who scored and looked quite comfortable after missing time with a back injury.

The Fire scored late in injury time to leave the reigning league champions with a 1-4-1 mark on the season.

Toronto hasn’t won an MLS game in over a month and managed only six goals in all. Star forward Sebastian Giovinco has been held off the scoresheet.

However, the team’s poor record is a little deceiving since some of Toronto’s MLS games featured reserve-loaded lineups due to the deep Champions League run.

The players have been more settled of late without the constant travel and heavy workload. They practised on Thursday morning in damp, overcast conditions at their training facility in the city’s northwest end.

“It’s little things, it’s details, it’s not major things,” Vanney said after the session. “Obviously given some limitations that we have, it’s also getting relationships on the field tightened up and all that kind of stuff when you have a few days to train.”

Philadelphia (2-3-2) enters play tied for seventh place in the 11-team Eastern Conference with eight points. The Union are coming off a 3-2 win over D.C. United.

Forward C.J. Sapong (two goals, 23 shots) and midfielder Alejandro Bedoya (one goal, two assists) are two players to watch on a side that can be skilful and aggressive.

“I think they have an interesting blend of some football to go along with their physicality and speed and athleticism,” Bradley said. “So for us, playing at home, we want to be good, we want to be sharp.

“We want to make sure that we put the game on our terms.”

Centre back Richie Marquez (sports hernia) will not play for the Union.

Toronto is 1-1-1 at home this season while Philadelphia is 0-2-0 on the road. It will be the opener of a three-game, nine-day trip for the visitors.

After some unpredictable weather in recent home games, clear conditions were expected Friday night with a game-time temperature of 13 C.

“We know what the challenge ahead of us is but we’re ready and up for the fight,” Morgan said.