 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Toronto FC unveils pre-season plans, including stints in Florida and California

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney exits the tunnel before a training session at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Nov. 9, 2019.

Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Toronto FC will play five pre-season friendlies with training camp stops in both Florida and California.

Players report Saturday for medicals at the team’s north Toronto training facility, with the first training session set for Jan. 20. The squad leaves for Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 23, returning to Toronto on Jan. 29 before departing Feb. 5 for another warm-weather training stint at the University of California, Irvine.

The MLS Cup runners-up will open pre-season play against Colorado on Feb. 8 at UC Irvine, marking a reunion with former assistant coach Robin Fraser, who is now in charge of the Rapids.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto will meet Los Angeles FC on Feb. 12 at Banc of California Stadium and the Los Angeles Galaxy on Feb. 15 at Dignity Health Sports Park before facing Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 18 at Irvine and Colorado on Feb. 22 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Toronto opens the 2020 MLS season on Feb. 29 in San Jose. Toronto’s home opener is March 7 against New York City FC.

In other news, the club confirmed that veteran Belgian defender Laurent Ciman has obtained Canadian residency and will no longer be considered an international player when it comes to the roster.

Ciman, 34, played three years in Montreal from 2015 to 2017 before joining Toronto for last season after a stint with Los Angeles FC and in France.

With Ciman’s paperwork and French winger Nicolas Benezet’s departure for Colorado, that leaves Toronto with five used international slots: Bazil’s Auro, Japan’s Tsubasa Endoh, Veneuzuela’s Erickson Gallardo, France’s Chris Mavinga and Spain’s Alejandro Pozuelo.

The club is actively looking for a third designated player – an attacker who will likely also occupy an international slot.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies