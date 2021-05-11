Toronto FC waives former first-round pick Griffin Dorsey

Open this photo in gallery Griffin Dorsey of Canada's Toronto FC, left, dribbles the ball past Francisco Vence of Panama's Club Atletico Independiente FC, during a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match in La Chorrera, Panama, on Feb., 19, 2019. Arnulfo Franco/The Associated Press

Toronto FC has waived former first-round draft pick Griffin Dorsey.

The 22-year-old midfielder/wingback saw just seven minutes of playing time in two substitute appearances since being drafted sixth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft from Indiana, where the Colorado native was a second-team All-American.

The former U.S. under-20 international signed a Generation Adidas contract with MLS prior to the draft.

GM Ali Curtis said the acquisitions of designated player Yeferson Soteldo and Jamaican international defender Kemar Lawrence had forced Dorsey farther down the depth chart.