Toronto FC’s Jonathan Osorio handed one-game suspension, fine for violent conduct

Toronto
The Canadian Press
New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood, left, fights for the ball against Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio during an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Harrison, NJ. Osorio has been handed a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine for violent conduct in Toronto FC's 1-0 playoff loss to Nashville SC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP,&nbsp; Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/The Associated Press

Midfielder Jonathan Osorio has been handed a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine for violent conduct in Toronto FC’s 1-0 playoff loss to Nashville SC.

Hacked to the ground in the 32nd minute by Nashville midfielder Alex Muyl, Osorio kicked up with his left leg while on the ground, catching Muyl in the groin area during the Nov. 24 match at East Hartford.

While Osorio escaped punishment from referee Robert Sibiga, the play was subsequently reviewed by the MLS Disciplinary Committee.

The committee is allowed to step in cases where the Professional Referees Organization (PRO) acknowledges an on-field referee or video review error – and the committee is unanimous that the play warrants at least a one-match suspension as a “clear and unequivocal red card, is egregious and/or repeat behaviour in nature, and/or the committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game.”

Osorio will serve his suspension in Toronto’s first match of the 2021 regular season.

