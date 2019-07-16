 Skip to main content

Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore fined for criticizing referees

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Major League Soccer has fined Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore for his criticism of on-field officials.

Altidore did not mince words over a non-call when Toronto’s Ayo Akinola was bodychecked to the ground in the D.C. United penalty box in a 1-1 tie June 30.

“MLS refs are some of the worst in the world. Absolutely horrible,’” the star striker, then in Philadelphia for the U.S. quarter-final clash with Curacao at the Gold Cup, tweeted to his 914,000 followers.

On Tuesday, the league said Altidore had been fined an undisclosed amount.

“These comments are in violation of the league’s public criticism policy,” the league said in a statement.

Altidore’s tweet had not been taken down when the league statement came out.

Also Monday, the league handed an additional game suspension and undisclosed fine to D.C. United forward Luciano Acosta for violent conduct during the 71st minute of D.C.’s match against FC Dallas on July 4.

Acosta received a red card for the play.

New England Revolution midfielder Wilfried Zahibo and Portland Timbers defender Julio Cascante were each given an undisclosed fine for failing to leave the field in a timely manner following red cards against D.C. United and Colorado, respectively.

