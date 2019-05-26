 Skip to main content

Soccer Toronto FC’s Michael Bradley kept out of lineup for match with sore hamstring

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Toronto FC’s Michael Bradley kept out of lineup for match with sore hamstring

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley, rear, battles for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match on May 18, 2019, in Sandy, Utah.

Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

A sore hamstring kept captain Michael Bradley out of the lineup Sunday night for Toronto FC’s game with the San Jose Earthquakes.

It marked the first MLS start the veteran U.S. international had missed since April 21, 2018, when coach Greg Vanney used a second-string lineup against Houston to rest his top talent for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final against Mexico’s Chivas Guadalajara four days later.

The 31-year-old Bradley had started 41 straight league games since then.

Story continues below advertisement

Veteran defender Drew Moor served as captain in Bradley’s absence.

Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio (hip and groin) also sat out Sunday’s game.

On a positive note, forward Jozy Altidore made his first start in seven games. He had seen just 63 minutes of action in two stints off the bench after missing four games with adductor and heel injuries.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter