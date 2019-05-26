Toronto FC’s Michael Bradley kept out of lineup for match with sore hamstring

Open this photo in gallery Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley, rear, battles for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match on May 18, 2019, in Sandy, Utah. Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

A sore hamstring kept captain Michael Bradley out of the lineup Sunday night for Toronto FC’s game with the San Jose Earthquakes.

It marked the first MLS start the veteran U.S. international had missed since April 21, 2018, when coach Greg Vanney used a second-string lineup against Houston to rest his top talent for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final against Mexico’s Chivas Guadalajara four days later.

The 31-year-old Bradley had started 41 straight league games since then.

Veteran defender Drew Moor served as captain in Bradley’s absence.

Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio (hip and groin) also sat out Sunday’s game.

On a positive note, forward Jozy Altidore made his first start in seven games. He had seen just 63 minutes of action in two stints off the bench after missing four games with adductor and heel injuries.