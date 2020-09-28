 Skip to main content
Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea named MLS player of the week after three-point performance

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Richie Laryea FC jumps over a tackle by Jake Nerwinski of the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS game at BMO Field on Aug. 18, 2020, in Toronto.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Canadian fullback Richie Laryea has been named MLS player of the week after scoring one goal and helping set up two more in Toronto FC’s 3-1 win over Columbus Crew SC in East Hartford, Conn.

The 25-year-old from Toronto had a hand in TFC’s first two goals Sunday and then scored on a brilliant solo effort in the 76th minute, dancing past two defenders before firing home a shot from a tight angle.

Jozy Altidore opened the scoring in the 48th minute after Laryea sent a low cross to Alejandro Pozuelo, who put the ball on a platter for Altidore to hammer home. Pozuelo made it 2-1 in the 59th minute after Laryea found him just outside the penalty box.

It was the first of six regular-season contests for Toronto at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. All three Canadian teams have been forced to find a pandemic home away from home because of travel restrictions barring U.S. clubs from crossing the border.

The MLS player of the week is chosen through both media and fan voting. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters comprises 75 per cent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 per cent.

