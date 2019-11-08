 Skip to main content

Soccer

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Toronto’s John Tory makes friendly wager with Seattle mayor ahead of MLS Cup final clash

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Mayor John Tory will send a basket of Toronto-made products and a record each by Toronto-area artists Drake, The Weeknd and Blue Rodeo to his counterpart in the Emerald City.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

The mayors of Toronto and Seattle are making a friendly wager as their cities’ Major League Soccer teams prepare to face off in the league’s championship match this weekend.

Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders are set to compete in the MLS Cup final on Sunday.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says if Seattle wins, he’ll wear a Sounders scarf for a full day and light the Toronto sign green next Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

He’ll also send a basket of Toronto-made products and a record each by Toronto-area artists Drake, The Weeknd and Blue Rodeo to his counterpart in the Emerald City.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says if Toronto prevails, she’ll send Tory three albums by artists from her area, including Brandi Carlile, TacoCat and Nirvana.

Durkan says she’ll also give Tory a basket of Seattle-made goods, wear a Toronto FC scarf for a full day and light City Hall in red next Friday.

Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders meet in the MLS Cup final Sunday for the third time in four years at CenturyLink Field. But injured TFC forward Jozy Altidore remains a question mark. The Canadian Press

“Toronto is proud of our Toronto FC and ready to cheer them on to victory on Sunday. Our Reds are determined to hoist the MLS Cup once again to help complete a year of championships in Toronto,” Tory said in a statement.

He said the Toronto sign outside City Hall will be lit in red on Sunday to support the team.

“Seattle is all in for our Sounders as they get ready to win back the MLS Cup at CenturyLink,” Durkan responded.

“Nearly 70,000 fans are going to be loud all game long, and we are going to show why Seattle is North America’s best soccer city.”

Story continues below advertisement

Both mayors have also pledged to donate $300 to a local non-profit organization for each goal scored by their respective teams: Tory has picked United Way Greater Toronto and Durkan said she’ll give to United Way of King County.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter