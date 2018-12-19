Tottenham’s Dele Alli hit by bottle during Arsenal match

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was struck on the head by a bottle at Arsenal while helping his team seal a place in the League Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory in the north London derby on Wednesday.
The plastic bottle was hurled from the stands at the Emirates Stadium about 12 minutes after Alli scored the second goal as Tottenham won at its rival for the first time since 2010.
Alli responded by goading the Arsenal fans, holding up two fingers to signal Tottenham’s 2-0 lead in the quarter-final.
Police in helmets were also brought into the stands at the Emirates Stadium to provide a larger barrier between Tottenham and Arsenal fans.
Alli audaciously lifted the ball over Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech in the 59th minute after helping to set up Son Heung-Min’s goal in the first half.
Chelsea also advanced to the semi-finals on Wednesday with Eden Hazard clinching a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth. Holder Manchester City and third-tier side Burton are also in the last four.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.