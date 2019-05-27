 Skip to main content

Tottenham's Harry Kane says he is 'ready to go' for Champions League final

Tottenham’s Harry Kane says he is ‘ready to go’ for Champions League final

LONDON
The Associated Press
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is back involved with the main group in training and has declared his availability to manager Mauricio Pochettino for the match against Liverpool in Madrid on Saturday.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he is “ready to go” for the Champions League final after returning to full training.

Kane’s fitness has been the subject of much attention after he sustained a “significant” ankle ligament injury in April in the first leg of the quarter-final against Manchester City.

The England captain, who has a track record of speedy recoveries from similar injuries, is back involved with the main group in training and has declared his availability to manager Mauricio Pochettino for the match against Liverpool in Madrid on Saturday.

“I feel good. I started to feel my way back with the team at the end of last week,” Kane said. “There have been no problems so far. For me, this week now is to get the fitness as high as possible. Then it’s down to the manager.

“I’m at a place now where I’m ready to go for any game, but again, it’s down to the manager.”

Pochettino said it was a “very positive situation” for Kane but was guarded about whether his star striker would start.

“We will wait and see how he is progressing in his problem,” said Pochettino, who was also upbeat about three other injured players – Harry Winks, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez.

