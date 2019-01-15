 Skip to main content

Tottenham's Harry Kane to miss about two months with ankle injury

date 2019-01-15

Tottenham's Harry Kane to miss about two months with ankle injury

London
The Associated Press
Tottenham striker Harry Kane receives medical treatment after being injured during English Premier League action against Manchester United on Jan. 13, 2019.

IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

Tottenham says Harry Kane could be out for around two months after the striker damaged ligaments in his left ankle.

The Premier League club says the England captain is not expected to return to training until early March.

That rules Kane out of at least seven Premier League games, and probably both legs of Tottenham’s Champions League last-16 match against Borussia Dortmund, along with games in the English League Cup and FA Cup this month.

Kane was injured late in Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

Tottenham is in third place in the Premier League, nine points behind leader Liverpool.

