 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Tottenham’s star striker Harry Kane to undergo hamstring surgery

The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho greets Harry Kane as he leaves the pitch at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, U.K., on Jan. 1, 2020.

IAN WALTON/Reuters

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be sidelined until April after being advised to undergo surgery on his left hamstring, the Premier League club said Thursday.

Kane ruptured a tendon in his hamstring during a league match against Southampton on Jan. 1.

“The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined,” Tottenham said in a statement, “with the expectation that he will return to training in April.”

Story continues below advertisement

The latest injury to Kane leaves Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho short of options up front, with Troy Parrott the only other out-and-out striker in the squad.

Mourinho is likely to use wide forwards Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura as makeshift strikers, with attacking midfielder Dele Alli another option to replace Kane in the central attacking role.

Kane will miss both legs of Tottenham’s last-16 match against Leipzig in the Champions League and likely the quarterfinals, too, should Mourinho’s team advance.

It is also a big blow to Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four in the Premier League to secure another season in the Champions League. After 21 of 38 games, Tottenham is in sixth place - six points behind fourth-place Chelsea.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies