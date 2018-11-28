 Skip to main content

Soccer Two teams charged after fan violence at Champions League game

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Two teams charged after fan violence at Champions League game

NYON, Switzerland
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Fans move away from a fire inside the stadium before a match between AEK Athens and Ajax on Nov. 27, 2018.

COSTAS BALTAS/Reuters

UEFA has charged AEK Athens and Ajax after fan violence at their Champions League game on Tuesday.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will meet Dec. 13 to judge six charges against AEK, including crowd disturbances, and two against Ajax.

A fire bomb exploded near the section of visiting Ajax fans at the Athens Olympic Stadium, and flares and smoke canisters were thrown.

Story continues below advertisement

Riot police clashed with fans in the stadium and in Athens ahead of the game, which Ajax won 2-0.

AEK faces a potential stadium closure, though its next home European game will not be this season because it will finish last in its group.

Ajax fans could be banned from the Round of 16 away game as part of a previous sanction for disorder at Benfica this month.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019