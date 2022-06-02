GLASGOW – Ukraine’s emotion-filled quest to qualify for the World Cup amid an ongoing war moved a step closer with a 3-1 win over Scotland in a pulsating playoff semifinal on Wednesday. Veteran captain Andriy Yarmolenko lifted his nation by scoring a deft lobbed goal in the 33rd minute and then helped set up Roman Yaremchuk’s header in the 49th. Ukraine dominated for much of a deserved win though had to resist a Scotland revival as risk-filled attacks brought a goal in the 79th by Callum McGregor, before Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk broke clear to score with the last kick of the game. Now Ukraine moves on to face Wales on Sunday with a place in the World Cup at stake. The winner in Cardiff will go to Qatar in November to play in a group against England, the United States and Iran.

Argentina beats Italy 3-0 to win first Finalissima title

LONDON – Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala scored to lead Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Italy on Wednesday in the first Finalissima meeting of the South American and European champions. Argentina will head to Qatar in November with another trophy – one created as part of a UEFA-CONMEBOL partnership that challenges the global supremacy of FIFA.

Poland rallies to beat Wales 2-1 in Nations League opener

WROCLAW, Poland – Poland came from behind to beat an understrength Wales side 2-1 Wednesday in the opening game of the Nations League. Wales coach Robert Page rested most of his starters ahead of Sunday’s World Cup playoff but Jonny Williams still put the visitors ahead in the 52nd minute in Wroclaw with a low shot past goalkeeper Kamil Grabara. The League A group also includes Belgium and the Netherlands, who face each other on Friday. The Associated Press