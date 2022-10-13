Scott McTominay scored deep into stoppage time to give Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Omonoia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday. McTominay received a pass from fellow substitute Jadon Sancho and fired the winner past Nigeria international goalkeeper Francis Uzoho at Old Trafford. United improve to nine points, three behind leaders Real Sociedad who blanked 10-man Sheriff 3-0.

Bukayo Saka scored and Arsenal beat Bod/Glimt 1-0 in Norway to stay perfect with its third straight Europa League victory. Arsenal is atop Group A with nine points from three games. PSV was second after routing Zurich 5-0.

Freiburg made it four wins from four by routing Nantes 4-0 away to also stay perfect and cement the top spot in Group G with 12 points. Qaraba trails Freiburg by five points in second after it was held 0-0 by Olympiacos.

Real Betis failed to stay perfect in Group C after it was held 1-1 at home by Roma. European competition newcomer Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium drew 3-3 at home with Braga.

In a tightly contested Group F, Feyenoord was held 2-2 by Midtjylland while 10-man Lazio drew 2-2 with Sturm. All four teams are on five points.

Fenerbahce won 2-1 at AEK Larnaca and Rennes beat Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in Krakow, Poland, for a joint lead of Group B with 10 points.

In the third-tier Europa Conference League, West Ham beat Anderlecht 2-1 to extend its perfect start to four wins in Group B. Also, Villarreal kept its 100-per-cent record after a 1-0 win at Austria Vienna. In Group E, Apollon Limassol beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 for its first win, handing the Dutch club its the first defeat after three wins. Istanbul Basaksehir remained atop Group A with a 3-0 home win over RFS. Fiorentina routed Scottish Hearts 5-1 to stay three points behind.