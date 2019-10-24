 Skip to main content

Soccer

U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco expecting baby girl in 2020

The Associated Press
LA Galaxy's Servando Carrasco, left, and U.S. women's national soccer team player Alex Morgan are expecting their first child.

Willy Sanjuan/The Associated Press

U.S. national soccer team star Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco are expecting their first child.

Morgan and Carrasco, who is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

They posed with a sign that read: “Adding 1 more to the Fam ... April 2020 Baby Girl.”

Morgan, who was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup this summer in France, added in a Twitter post: “We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.”

Morgan’s season with the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League was cut short by a knee injury. She and Carrasco met at the University of California, where both played soccer. They were married on New Year’s Eve in 2014.

