Usain Bolt agrees to training deal with Australian soccer club

Usain Bolt is seen during an exhibition football match to mark the 20th anniversary of France's 1998 World Cup victory on June 12, 2018, in Nanterre, near Paris.

Usain Bolt has negotiated an “indefinite training period” with Central Coast Mariners in Australia’s A-League as he pursues his bid to become a professional soccer player.

Bolt quit track and field as an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and owner of the 100- and 200-metre world records, and has been chasing another career ambition.

Bolt says, “I am very excited about coming to Australia and would like to thank the owner and management of the Central Coast Mariners for giving me this opportunity.”

The 31-year-old Jamaican says, “It has been my dream to play professional football and I know that it will involve a lot of hard work and training to get to the level required to play and make an impact in the A-League.”

The Mariners released a statement on Tuesday saying the agreement does not guarantee Bolt a professional contract but does give him the opportunity.

Bolt is set to join the club, based north of Sydney in Gosford, this month.