 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Valencia salvages 2-2 draw with Chelsea in Champions League

Valencia, Spain
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga saves a penalty from Valencia's Dani Parejo during the Champions League Group H game between Valencia and Chelsea at Mestalla, Valencia, Spain on Nov. 27, 2019.

ANDREW BOYERS/Reuters

Christian Pulisic’s third Champions League goal and Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty save weren’t enough to secure Chelsea a spot in the knockout stage of the European competition on Wednesday.

Daniel Wass’ fortuitous goal in the 82nd minute gave Valencia a 2-2 draw and kept the English club from making it to the round of 16 with a game to spare.

Wass’ angled cross from the right flank curled over Arrizabalaga and hit the far post before going in for the equalizer.

Story continues below advertisement

Kepa had saved Dani Parejo’s penalty kick in the 65th, after Pulisic put Chelsea ahead with the American midfielder’s sixth goal in seven matches in all competitions.

Valencia opened the scoring through Carlos Soler in the 40th and Mateo Kovacic equalized for the visitors less than a minute later with a goal awarded after video review.

The result left Valencia and Chelsea tied at the top of Group H with eight points, one more than Ajax, which can move into first place when it visits last-place Lille later Wednesday.

In the last round on Dec. 10, Chelsea hosts Lille and Valencia plays at Ajax.

A win would have been enough for Chelsea to advance to the knockout round in advance.

It was an open match at Mestalla Stadium, with Valencia and Chelsea squandering good scoring opportunities throughout the game. The final minutes were especially hectic, with both teams failing to capitalize on chances to win the game.

Valencia forward Maxi Gomez and Rodrigo had some of the best opportunities, including a close-range shot by Rodrigo that went wide deep into second-half stoppage time. Gomez whiffed a shot with only the goalkeeper to beat in the first half. Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen made a few key saves to keep Chelsea from adding more goals.

Story continues below advertisement

Kepa made a superb save on Parejo’s penalty kick, stretching out his left arm to swat the ball away. It was Parejo’s second penalty miss at Mestalla in the group stage this season, with the other coming in the match against Ajax.

Soler put Valencia on the board with a close-range strike, with the ball touching both of his legs before going in.

Chelsea answered right away with Kovacic’s low shot from outside the area, and Pulisic put the visitors ahead by poking the ball across the line following a loose ball inside the area. The goal was initially disallowed for offside but the call was reversed after video review.

Pulisic’s other goals in the European tournament came against Benfica in 2016-17 and vs. Club Brugge last season on his 20th birthday. He was coming off a run of five goals in his last four Premier League matches.

Valencia’s 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge earlier this season was the team’s only win against Chelsea in eight Champions League matches.

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham had to be replaced before halftime with a hip injury.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies