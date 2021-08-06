 Skip to main content
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps announce pair of deals, look to bolster backline

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Florian Jungwirth holds off FC Cincinnati midfielder Emmanuel Ledesma during the second half of an MLS match.

Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Vancouver Whitecaps have announced a pair of deals as they look to bolster their squad.

The club says it has signed experienced defender Florian Jungwirth from the San Diego Earthquakes, with the U.S. team receiving $200,000 in general allocation money and a potential $100,000 more in 2022.

The Earthquakes will retain a portion of Jungwirth’s salary.

Jungwirth has spent four seasons in MLS and previously played in Germany with 1860 Munich, Dynamo Dresden, VfL Bochum and Darmstadt 98.

The ‘Caps also say academy product Theo Bair will join Norwegian team Hamarkameratene on loan for the 2021 season.

Bair, 21, is in his third active season in MLSand has notched three goals and two assists in 18 starts and 39 appearances across all competitions.

Axel Schuster, the Whitecaps’ sporting director and chief executive officer, said the team signed Jungwirth in part due to his versatility.

“With the loan of Derek Cornelius last month, we wanted to bring in additional depth at that position,” Schuster said. “Florian is a versatile player, not only can he play as a centre back, but also as a fullback or midfielder. He brings great experience to our group both in MLS and abroad.”

He added that the deal for Bair was done with an aim to get the young player more experience competing at a high level.

